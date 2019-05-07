According to The Hollywood Reporter, Set It Up stars Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell are heading back to Netflix for a brand-new film from Katie Silberman, the writer of their millennial rom-com. However, don't expect Deutch and Powell — who also appeared together in the comedy Everybody Wants Some! — to reprise their overworked assistant roles for a Set It Up sequel. This movie will be an entirely new story, tentatively titled The Most Dangerous Game.
"While it was clear that audiences were clamoring for a sequel, we are excited by the thought of creating a new, distinct film that explores different romantic comedy tropes while still being anchored in everything that we loved about the first movie," said producer Justin Nappi in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
This may be even better news that a Set It Up sequel. Set It Up was a pretty perfect complete film on its own, with Deutch and Powell's assistants finally standing up against their domineering bosses and taking control of their own careers — and, obviously, falling in love with each other. What's left — and what audiences are really yearning for — is more banter between Deutch and Powell, which they can certainly do as new characters in a brand-new story.
It won't be the first time that Hollywood has rom-com leads return for multiple roles opposite one another. From Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey to Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, there are some pairings we just can't get enough of.
If you are craving a continuation to a Netflix romantic comedy, good news: the streaming service will provide. A sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Both are currently in the works.
