Set It Up Was Almost A Completely Different Movie

One of the biggest differences in the movie is that the role of Harper, played by Zoey Deutch, was originally set to be played by Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke . But when production for the movie began to stall (there was some trouble casting the bosses, now played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) Clarke had scheduling issues and had to pull out of the project. Because of this, the film’s original production company, MGM, was no longer interested in making it. Fortunately, Netflix picked it up.