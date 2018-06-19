The final season of Game Of Thrones is somehow both extremely far away (2019, according to Sophie Turner) and also...already ending. At least, Emilia Clarke is prepping her goodbyes over on Instagram as she soaks up every last second with the island she's spent the last decade on playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen.
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," she captioned a photo of herself laying in a bed of flowers. "It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing."
For a show as filled with special effects as Game Of Thrones, filming is only half of what goes into getting it ready for our TV screens. While the actors appear to be finishing up one by one, the wait will continue as the finale is perfected in all its (likely gory) glory.
Luckily, if the cast is finishing up filming, it means they'll soon be available to answer all our questions about the highly-anticipated conclusion. The bad news is, that's rarely prepared us for the drama and battles to come.
