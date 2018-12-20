Netflix Finally Confirms To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

Spoiler alert! Details of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before film and book series ahead.
Update (Thursday 20th December):
Netflix has officially confirmed To All The Boys I've Loved Before is getting the sequel we've all been so desperately hoping for. The streaming service confirmed the fantastic news with a Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor)-style letter on Twitter.
The love note confirmed leading lady Condor and her dreamy love interest Noah Centineo are on board. Condor even shared her own video on Instagram to celebrate the announcement.
It's official: #ToAllTheBoysSequel is coming! pic.twitter.com/vrLH2qzSUz— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 19, 2018
Keep reading to find out what the official TATBILB sequel could be about and who might get in the way of your favourite ship, Lara and Peter Kavinsky.
This story was originally published on 28th December
After almost too many rewatches of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, hundreds of memes, and some light cyberstalking of Noah Centineo, there is finally some excellent news for Netflix rom-com diehards. A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is in the works, this not a drill and no, we're not remotely chill about it either.
The rumoured news comes tucked like a secret early Christmas present in a Hollywood Reporter article about Netflix’s new studio deal with Paramount. Per THR, one of the very first films under this new deal will be none other than a follow-up to the Awesomeness-produced To All The Boys.
The fact that the sequel is seemingly on the table should come as no surprise, considering the massive popularity of the film, which is based on the first of three books by Jenny Han. Lara Jean (Lana Condor) has to navigate all those boys in TATBILB follow-ups P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean. There's inevitable drama, plus lots of "this-definitely-did-not-happen-to-me-in-high-school" epic romance.
The big question regarding this reported sequel (aside from wanting to know how fast it can get on our screens) is how the neat and tidy ending of the film will spark more story. In Han’s original novel, Lara Jean does not confess her feelings for Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo in the film) on the hockey field. Instead, she writes him a heartfelt letter, to be delivered in P.S. I Still Love You. It’s after this that the hot tub debacle — in which Lara Jean and Peter’s steamy ski trip kiss goes viral — occurs, though it takes place towards the end of the To All The Boys Netflix film.
Naturally, some liberties with Han’s work will be taken, given the film’s condensed timeline of the Lara Jean and Peter love story. Still, as long as these two are together when the credits on the follow-up film roll, how can we be anything but excited about this epic news?
Netflix and representatives for Condor had no comment on the report. We have reached out to Centineo for comment. In the mean time, we'll take the opportunity to watch To All The Boys I've Loved Before just one more time...
