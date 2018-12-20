Netflix Finally Confirms To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

The big question regarding this reported sequel (aside from wanting to know how fast it can get on our screens) is how the neat and tidy ending of the film will spark more story. In Han’s original novel, Lara Jean does not confess her feelings for Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo in the film) on the hockey field. Instead, she writes him a heartfelt letter, to be delivered in P.S. I Still Love You. It’s after this that the hot tub debacle — in which Lara Jean and Peter’s steamy ski trip kiss goes viral — occurs, though it takes place towards the end of the To All The Boys Netflix film.