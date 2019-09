Celebrity Couples You Had No Idea Eloped

But not all celebs play up their fame and fortune when planning the Big Day. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked fans when got married in Las Vegas immediately after leaving the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The small wedding event, attended by the Jonas Brothers and other musical guests, was documented on Instagram by none other than Dipo. The two also exchanged ring pops in place of wedding rings. Then there's the case of Amanda Seyfried and her now-husband, Thomas Sadowski, who quietly eloped in 2017 — just the two of them. Casually showing his ring on an appearance on The Late Show With James Cordon, Sadowski said, “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.”