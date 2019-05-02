Celebrity Couples You Had No Idea Eloped

Celebrity weddings exist on a different plane than the banquet halls and rustic barn aesthetics of us common folk. Usually, their marriage ceremonies have two things in common: tremendous extravagance and an Italian setting. Seriously: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, and Kimye all got married in rented-out Italian villas.
But not all celebs play up their fame and fortune when planning the Big Day. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked fans when got married in Las Vegas immediately after leaving the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The small wedding event, attended by the Jonas Brothers and other musical guests, was documented on Instagram by none other than Dipo. The two also exchanged ring pops in place of wedding rings. Then there's the case of Amanda Seyfried and her now-husband, Thomas Sadowski, who quietly eloped in 2017 — just the two of them. Casually showing his ring on an appearance on The Late Show With James Cordon, Sadowski said, “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.”
With no fanfare, fuss, or crystal-encrusted cake, elopement is as far as you can get from an Italian villa ceremony. Here are the other celebrities who have taken the road less traveled.