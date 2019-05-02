Everything We Know About Kanye West's New TV Show — Yes, TV Show

Keeping Up With The Kardashians isn't the only TV show that's becoming all about Kanye West. According to TV Line, the rapper and Showtime have partnered for an anthology series titled Omniverse that will star Jaden Smith as West himself. Because what else would a Kanye West-produced TV show be about?
Per the description, the outlet reports, Omniverse is about "the many doors of perception," and the first season is all about the Ego. So, naturally, the main character is Kanye — oh, and it's set in an alternate reality.
Other details are unknown, like when we can expect the first season of this trippy, extremely meta production. However, we do know that the episodes will be half hour long, and that the series itself with be executive produced by both West and Smith, with Silicon Valley's Lee Sung Jin writing the script.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, West's wife Kim Kardashian is also trying something new. The pop culture icon made headlines recently when she shared her journey towards becoming a lawyer.
"First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts," she told Vogue in her May cover. "To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds."
"I would say never underestimate Kim Kardashian West," Jessica Jackson, the national director and cofounder of #Cut50 who is working with Kardashian, told Refinery29. "In all her business ventures, she’s been successful. I have no reason to believe her commitment to criminal justice reform will be any different."
If Jaden Smith will play Kanye, does that mean they'll be casting for Kim? Those are some difficult thigh-high heels to fill.
Advertisement