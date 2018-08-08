Jaden Smith On Playing Edgier Roles — But Never Himself

Refinery29: I heard that you had already been following Rachelle on Instagram. Do you remember how you first came across her?

Jaden Smith: "My homie texted me and was like, 'This is this person that is so good at skating in New York, and you really need to hit them up.' And then I was like 'Damn, this is really good skating.' So then I hit up Rachelle, but I never really hung out with her because I didn’t want to tell her that I really was good at skating. Eventually Crystal came to the office space and was talking to me about the film, and she was trying to explain the whole Skate Kitchen thing to me. I was like 'Wait.. I think I know who you are talking about because my friend showed me this person.' Rachelle is actually sitting next to me right now."