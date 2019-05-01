AH: "Exactly. All those looks were created in accordance with the male gaze. Then, I wanted to show that when [Josephine] is alone, she dresses the way that we dress. One of the things that is interesting is that this movie went into production before that huge flash point #MeToo moment and so much has changed since then. But before then, I felt like I created a character that felt like she knew that she was eccentric enough that she didn’t feel safe being herself out in the world, which is why she lives alone on the side of this cliff. She just wanted to keep that side of herself private. And now, I just see so much more freedom out there in the world."