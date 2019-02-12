Story from Movies

Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson Are Ready To Hustle

Morgan Baila
Photo Credit: Christian Black.
Women are used to faking it — and that's why they're so good at cons. So goes the mantra for Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson's scam-edy (that is a scam movie that is also a comedy), The Hustle.
The film is a remake of 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine, this time Hathaway and Wilson star as two con artists — one, a pro (Hathaway), and the other a novice (Wilson) — eager to make it into the big leagues. As a united front, they decide to take down all the dirty rotten men polluting their lives and their potential vast fortunes.
It's hard being a woman in 2019 (Lord knows), but it's looking easier and easier to be a con artiste.
Watch the trailer below.
