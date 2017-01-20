Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson Might Team Up For This ’80s Hollywood Remake

Brace yourself, boys: Hollywood has another all-female remake of an '80s classic in the works. How ever will you deal? Entertainment Weekly reports that Anne Hathaway is in talks to star alongside Rebel Wilson in Nasty Women, an XX-centric take on Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The 1988 original starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as scam artists in competition with one another. John Lithgow and the Tony-winning Norbert Leo Butz , meanwhile, originated the roles in a 2005 Broadway remake. This version would see Hathaway and Wilson, who is producing the film, as rival scam artists trying to con a "naive tech prodigy." If there's any justice in this world, there will be a Joanne the Scammer cameo. If Hathaway indeed signs on, and we hope she will, it will be the second all-female remake under her belt. The Oscar winner is currently filming Ocean's Eight with the likes of Sandra Bullock and Rihanna. If that really gets your blood boiling, sexist Twitter trolls, we invite you to take an all-male stab at The Princess Diaries.
