Clearly, women from underrepresented groups are still suffering. Of the 42 Asian American directors in the study (there were 1,335 directors), only 3 were women. Of the total 80 Black directors surveyed, only 5 were women. There is only one — one! — woman from an underrepresented group working as a film composer for every 301 composers. In 2018 alone, only 4 movies had Asian American directors, and all of those directors were men.