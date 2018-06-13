The Bechdel Test, The DuVernay Test, & More: What You Need To Know

The Bechdel Test also doesn’t take into account the presence of characters of color in a film, nor does it look at the number of women working behind the scenes. As Hollywood became more woke, the Bechdel Test faded into the background a bit. “There was a lot of talk of [the Bechdel Test] five years ago, but I feel we’ve moved past that now,” Sophie Vickers, a producer at Rooks Nest Entertainment (The Witch, Obvious Child), said on a call. “If you look at films like Elle or Nocturnal Animals or Raw, these are movies in the past few years that not only have extremely strong female characters, but also female characters that can be villains. Female characters that can be flawed, and that can be much more complicated. In terms of the portrayal of women in film, I think we’ve moved pretty far away from talking about the Bechdel Test.”