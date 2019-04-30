The Society Looks Like Wealthy, Deadly Lord Of The Flies Set In The Suburbs

Proving, once again, that it is a force to be reckoned with in the teen drama space, Netflix has dropped a trailer for The Society, a new series that is basically Lord of the Flies with an awesome Billie Eilish backdrop. It looks — and, thanks to Eilish’s “Bury A Friend,” sounds — awesome. And deadly.
Netflix’s new series takes place in the wealthy suburban town of West Ham, where parents — or any adults capable of providing supervision — are no longer around to rein in unruly teens. What exactly happened to the 21-and-over crowd is unclear, but someone has to rule the new world order. A woman steps up: Cassandra (Rachel Keller) decides it's her duty to lead, with her sister Allie (Kathryn Newton) at her side. However, not everyone is thrilled with Cassandra’s self-proclaimed status as queen (major Daenerys Targaryen vibes), putting her — and everyone in the new society — in grave danger.
In the words of Cassandra: “Everything that kept us safe, is gone.” Oh how right she is.
The new trailer is careful not to give away too many details of the series, but does tease the mayhem to come. There’s a poisonous snake. A person drowning another in a bathtub. A trio of teens wielding guns.
The Society may be post-apocalyptic, but its story is pretty universal: power corrupts, whether you are fighting for the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones or battling for survival with your fellow youths. Although the parents are gone, the teens, much like the Stark and Lannister children, are still left cleaning up their messes and dealing with their family's drama as they drift deeper and deeper into lawlessness.
“Do you want chaos?,” asks Cassandra in the trailer, basically promising that that's what we are gonna get.
Check out the trailer below:
The Society is available on Netflix from 10th May
