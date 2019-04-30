R29's Entertainment & Culture Picks For May

Erm, is it summer yet? Not quite yet, it seems. The sun came, it went, it hasn't returned. So while we recover from Easter bank holiday's false start and (impatiently) wait for long hot afternoons sipping tinnies in the park, let's distract ourselves with a few wonderful things to see, hear and do.
May is bringing some solid Netflix content your way, so get ready to expand your watch list because we've highlighted a couple of gems to look out for below. If you fancy allocating a wet afternoon to the cinema, Olivia Wilde's directorial debut definitely needs to be the one you make time for, and let's not forget the long-awaited live-action update of Aladdin is just around the corner, too.
Elsewhere we've got hot new music to look forward to from the one and only Ciara (it's been 15 years since Goodies) and south London singer-songwriter Rosie Lowe. If it's a documentary you're after, then keep an eye out for Ava DuVernay's next brilliant but hard-hitting project, and if you're looking to get out and immerse yourself in some IRL culture, we've found exhibitions and festivals to keep your May weekends occupied, too. Click through to find our top picks of the coming month and we'll see you on the other side.