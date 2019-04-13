Cerebral palsy manifests itself differently in everyone. I do not have the same dexterity issues as Ryan; he is able to walk unassisted, whereas I use forearm crutches for support. I have written dozens of stories for this publication and others, but almost none have mentioned my disability until now. There was no need to. My disability has little to no bearing on my ability to do my job — or so I’d like to think. As Ryan says in Special, “Writing about your own personal shit is scary.” The editor who asked me to write about the show didn’t tell me why she was asking me specifically. She didn’t have to.