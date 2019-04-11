That shines through when you realize Special isn’t a “disability comedy,” it’s a comedy where disability is a meaningful, but singular, slice of its main character’s rich life. Over the show’s first season, Ryan, a gay man, tries to find his place in the L.A. queer community, stumbling through awkward hookups, tough crushes, and a visit to a sex worker along the way. Where some shows would try to moralize paying for sex, Special swerves away from that puritanical impulse. One rarely gets to describe anal sex involving a sex worker as “sweet” in pop culture, but that’s exactly what it is on Special.