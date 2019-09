What The First Black Hole Photo Means For Astrology

And although we previously knew of the black hole in Messier 87, the photo offers irrefutable proof that it exists — and astrologers are considering what that could mean for their field , especially considering its massive size. “When it comes to new scientific discoveries, the astrology community really needs to band together to think about how [the discoveries] are going to influence and affect things symbolically, within the mythology, and with the interpretations of what we describe to different celestial events,” Kelly says. She points to the discovery of Pluto in 1930 and Chiron in 1977 . After these discoveries, astrologers took years to decide how to interpret them — and even then, not all astrologers agreed.