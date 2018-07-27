The Apps Every Amateur Stargazer Should Download

Both astronomers and astrologers would like to make one thing clear, now and forever: Their respective areas of study are very different. Where astronomy is a natural science that aims to explain celestial phenomena, astrology is the interpretation of how celestial events affect life on Earth — it is, let's be real, an imperfect science.
But, if you're a fan of the latter, you can still benefit from dabbling in the former, no planetarium required. There are plenty of stargazing and star-charting apps to choose from if you want to better understand the celestial movements described in your horoscope — so many, in fact, that it can be overwhelming to know which ones to download.
Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite star map apps that will enhance your astrological exploration. (Advanced astro students should download this handy ephemeris app, to bring their stargazing full circle.)