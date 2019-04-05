4 People From Around The World On Keeping Up With KonMari Months Later

On January 1, Marie Kondo's now-infamous home makeover show, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, dropped on Netflix. Since then, our homes and our lives have not been the same. We, along with pretty much everyone we know, have cleaned, purged, sorted, folded, and even told our remaining belongings how very thankful we are for them. But as much as we love KonMari method, it can be a little hard to keep up with after, say, three decades of hoarding all the beauty products you can get your hands on, or inexplicably hanging onto the belongings of exes you have no intention of ever speaking to again.
On a mission to prove we're not the only ones struggling with keeping our drawers organised and our underpants folded, we talked to four Kondoites from around the world to see how they're holding up over three months later. While pretty much all agreed it had changed their life, they had differing opinions on what parts of the philosophy were worth keeping up with, and while they had decided to let fall by the wayside.