We're getting close to the one-month countdown to the last ever season of Game Of Thrones, and how it ends is anyone's guess — so much so that HBO went ahead and took portraits of pretty much every possible outcome in terms of who might claim the Iron Throne. These 20 portraits not only show 20 alternate universes but also confirm the characters we know we'll be seeing again in the final six episodes (because with Game Of Thrones, you never know).
Some of these options we can prooobably rule out. For instance, I don't think we should expect Sam Tarly (John Bradley) to take over Westeros suddenly — but don't forget that theory that suggests he might actually be the most important part of this story. On the other hand, there are also some scenarios here that would make for interesting curveballs. Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) as the one true leader? Theon (Alfie Allen) rising from the ashes in the ultimate comeback? Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright)...?
Ahead, see what it would look like if every major Game Of Thrones character took their turn on the Iron Throne.