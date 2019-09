The Internet's Reactions To Stormi's First Birthday May Be Bigger Than The Party Itself

The extravaganza known as StormiWorld – based on Scott’s album and tour AstroWorld – went down Saturday night. One look through Jenner’s Instagram Stories, and your eyes will be filled with larger than life recreations of her daughter’s likeness, carnival rides, a gift shop, and wall of giant bears — extravaganza doesn’t seem like a big enough word to describe it. Stormi is barely one and she already has been gifted her first Chanel bag.