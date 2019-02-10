The Internet's Reactions To Stormi's First Birthday May Be Bigger Than The Party Itself

Damn Travis got the baby shark connects ?! Sheesh— Millie Go Lightly ? (@milliegolightly) February 10, 2019
Stormi only just turned one years old and she already living all our best lives put together ? pic.twitter.com/2vCbakOrv6— ¥ (@YasmineChanel) February 10, 2019
Kylie and Travis dancing to baby shark ???♀️ .....#StormiWebster #Stormi pic.twitter.com/wa0pGnQ932— ? (@patricia_x0) February 10, 2019
I act fine and all but deep down, I wish I was Stormi— Ongenapie? (@sikunikudumo_x) February 10, 2019
Did y’all see Stormi’s fuckin party? Because my broke ass sure did pic.twitter.com/M8HwYUA7lO— DES??♀️ (@destiny_analea) February 10, 2019
the fact that kylie jenner probably spent more than 10x the amount of my student loans on her daughters first birthday party...........— e-cig (@erikacivx) February 10, 2019
The amount of money spent on Stormi’s first birthday could’ve paid off my student loans and I probably would still have some leftover pic.twitter.com/ISmNti5D9o— Lupita Saucedo (@lupeee_s) February 10, 2019
The fact that stormi’s first birthday party could cover my remaining student loans, first home and max our my retirement savings pic.twitter.com/sF9I26ke2Z— kinot grigio (@tyraxes) February 10, 2019
Dj Khaled got Stormi a mini Chanel bag for her first birthday afdsqkjgf so adorable pic.twitter.com/Ry1pHRlaIT— Miki Minach (@realmikiminach) February 10, 2019
Stormi just turned one and already had one of the most lit birthday parties EVER and she even got her first Chanel bag... truly an ICON— it’s paris, bitch! (@ITSPARISBXTCH) February 10, 2019
So Stormi got her first Chanel before me... pic.twitter.com/7ZbuSAW2o7— makay (@MakaylaMashelle) February 10, 2019