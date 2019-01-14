Chris Pratt, erstwhile dinosaur trainer and occasional guardian of the galaxy, has proposed to his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger. The 39-year-old star announced via Instagram early Monday morning, sharing a photo of himself with Schwarzenegger.
"Sweet Katherine," Pratt wrote in the caption, "so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been dating publicly for a little under a year. They first appeared in paparazzi photos in June of 2018, picnicking together in Los Angeles. In December, Pratt confirmed their relationship officially, wishing Schwarzenegger happy birthday on Instagram.
Advertisement
Schwarzenegger, 29, is a journalist and author. Most recently, she published the book Maverick and Me, a children's book about adoption. She also happens to be the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Her brother Patrick Schwarzenegger is a close friend of Justin Bieber.
Pratt is fresh off a divorce from Anna Faris, whom he met on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight. Faris and Pratt announced their divorce in late 2017. They finalised the split last October. Faris, meanwhile, is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.
Advertisement