Despite all of the the buzz surrounding the Canadian starlet, Oh's managed to do one thing particularly well: hide much of her personal life — and, more intriguingly, her love life — from the public. Not even award ceremonies have given fans a glimpse at her dating history, since she opted to bring her parents to two Emmys , once in 2008 when she was nominated for Grey's and again in 2018 when she was nominated for Killing Eve. Her social media pages aren't much help either.