Sandra Oh is having one hell of a year. The actress, made famous for her portrayal of Cristina Yang on the hit series Grey's Anatomy, finally landed the leading role she deserved in Killing Eve, where she plays MI5 agent Eve Polastri, who is desperate to catch a slick assassin. Her work on the BBC America series has earned her well-deserved praise, and this year she made Emmy Award history by becoming the first Asian actress ever to receive a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Additionally, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and asked to will be co-hosting the star-studded ceremony alongside comedy darling, Andy Samberg. Yes, this is Oh's time, and fans should only expect to see more of her in the coming years.
Despite all of the the buzz surrounding the Canadian starlet, Oh's managed to do one thing particularly well: hide much of her personal life — and, more intriguingly, her love life — from the public. Not even award ceremonies have given fans a glimpse at her dating history, since she opted to bring her parents to two Emmys, once in 2008 when she was nominated for Grey's and again in 2018 when she was nominated for Killing Eve. Her social media pages aren't much help either.
Scroll through her Twitter or Instagram accounts, and you'll find promotional posts for Killing Eve, sweet shots of her parents, and even a couple of posts fan-girling hard over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But, you won't find any evidence of a husband or boyfriend. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean any traces of past (or possibly present) relationships don't exist (she might play a British intelligence agent, but not even she has the power to scrub the internet). After some serious sleuthing, here's what we learned about Oh's romantic life:
She was briefly married to director Alexander Payne.
Before Oh landed her career-changing role on Grey's Anatomy, she worked on films like Princess Diaries, Big Fat Liar, and Under the Tuscan Sun. Around this time (in the early 2000s), she met director/producer/screenwriter Alexander Payne (Election, Nebraska, The Descendants), and the two dated for three years before marrying in 2003, while they both worked on the cult wine country film, Sideways. The marriage lasted only about two years before they announced their separation in 2005 and finalised their divorce in 2007.
Neither party seems to talk much about the divorce or the messy rumours that circulated in the aftermath. In fact, Oh went out of her way to avoid the gossipy tabloids.
"I don't listen to this stuff. I don't see it," she told Marie Claire regarding the divorce rumours in 2007. "I tell my people I don't want to know about it, because while rationally you might know it's ridiculous, it can hurt your feelings. It can knock me off from being my authentic self."
Could her past experiences have dissuaded her from wanting to share anything about her personal love life? It's highly probable.
Unfortunately for Oh, neither the paparazzi nor the rumour mill are known for being super respectful of celebrity boundaries, which leads us to Alexander Featherstone, the next man who may have taken Oh's heart.
Rumoured Boyfriend #1: Alexander Featherstone
Unsurprisingly, there's not a lot of info floating around about Featherstone, and that's probably how he and Oh prefer things. What we do know is that rumours of their alleged relationship began circulating in 2007, around the same time Oh's divorce from Payne was in its final stages. An article from Just Jared in October 2007 seemed to confirm suspicions as it displayed a paparazzi pic of the two walking around Los Angeles in matching white T-shirts and looking content (if not a bit warm) in the autumnal heat.
The same story claimed Featherstone was a drummer for indie band The Hereafter, though a Facebook page for a band by the same name doesn't mention him as a member. He is also not a member of the Portland-based band, The Hereafters, or the U.K.-based group, The Hereafter. The only thing that's evident here is that the band name, The Hereafter, and iterations thereof, is pretty damn popular.
According to Bustle, Oh wouldn't give in to questions about the alleged 11-year relationship when pressed by U.K. outlet The Times. Instead, she simply answered that she is "very happy" and left it at that.
But there's a slight issue with these speculations: Oh was recently spotted with another man, photographer Lev Rukhin.
Rumoured Boyfriend #2: Lev Rukhin
Convinced Featherstone was the one for Oh? Not so fast.
In early December 2018, the U.K's Daily Mail published some paparazzi photos of Oh with Lev Rukhin, a Russian-born artist who's made a name for himself on Instagram with his "drive-by" photography. The pics were taken while Oh was filming the second season of Killing Eve in Rome, and they sure are convincing. In one, Oh is captured with her arms around Rukhin's neck, fully engaged in what appears to be a passionate kiss. Another shows her bundled up in a puffy, woodland jacket with a scarf and beanie holding Rukhin's hand as they walk through a bustling section of town.
Though these photos are new, the pair's relationship is apparently not. In 2016, the two were pictured together at the White House attending a State Dinner held for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. While Rukhin kept things classic in a tux, Oh opted for spring colours, wearing a gorgeous sage skirt and sleeveless, multi-coloured blouse. Both looked sharp in their thick-rimmed glasses.
Additional proof that Rukhin is the one comes in the form of his Instagram account. While he hasn't posted a photo of the two of them together, he does sprinkle promotional photos of Oh — magazine cover shoots, a bus bearing a Killing Eve ad , and screenshots of promotional articles — in with his more candid street shots. An unverified Twitter account under Rukhin's name also appears to show Oh a lot of love by retweeting dozens of articles and videos celebrating her accomplishments.
Could Rukhin be Oh's one true beau? So far, all signs point to yes.
So, is Sandra Oh officially married?
Unfortunately, we don't know for certain. At this point, the most likely scenario is that she's happily dating Rukhin. Of course, there's always a slim chance that Oh will finally break her silence and reveal her relationship status during the Golden Globe Awards.
For now, however, we'll assume that Oh will continue living her best life, shielding herself from the paparazzi and tabloids as well as she can. We'll gladly accept her answer that she's "very happy" (with whichever man) and eagerly await her big night — and undoubtedly amazing beauty and fashion looks — at the Golden Globes on January 6.
