This time last year, the world was preparing to fall in love with Netflix’s The End Of The F***ing World. Now it’s time to meet the new charming British teen comedy coming to us courtesy of everyone’s favourite streaming service: Sex Education, starring Asa Butterfield and international treasure Gillian Anderson. Netflix just dropped the trailer for the teen sex comedy, premiering Friday, January 11, and it promises to be even wilder than Alyssa (Jessica Barden) and James’ (Alex Lawther) blood-splattered 2018 love story.
After all, the very first words we hear in the sneak peek are, “I’ve noticed you’re pretending to masturbate… and I was wondering if you wanted to talk about it.”
Advertisement
Damn. The unexpected conversation in question is between Sex Education’s 16-year-old hero Otis Milburn (Butterfield) and his successful sex therapist mum Jean (Anderson). If you can’t tell, Jean is the kind of mum who could just as easily make her son breakfast as she could offer him a few condoms before a party.
While Otis finds his mum’s profession to be the cringiest part of his life, the Netflix romp proves Jean’s talents have rubbed off on her son. Sex Education’s eight-episode first season follows Otis as he and his mysterious classmate Maeve (Emma Mackey) open up a sex therapy clinic after school (“I wish I could be a normal kid. With a normal dick,” complains one boy). If you’re wondering what on earth could lead to such an unexpected teenage business, just know some surprise male nudity is very much involved. And, the sex scenes, sex talk, and emotional sexual vulnerability only increases from there.
You can get your first look at Sex Education below.
Sex Education is out on Netflix on January 11
Advertisement