While Otis finds his mum’s profession to be the cringiest part of his life, the Netflix romp proves Jean’s talents have rubbed off on her son. Sex Education’s eight-episode first season follows Otis as he and his mysterious classmate Maeve (Emma Mackey) open up a sex therapy clinic after school (“I wish I could be a normal kid. With a normal dick,” complains one boy). If you’re wondering what on earth could lead to such an unexpected teenage business, just know some surprise male nudity is very much involved. And, the sex scenes, sex talk, and emotional sexual vulnerability only increases from there.