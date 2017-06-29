Dana Scully is one of the most beloved TV characters of all time. But that doesn't mean Gillian Anderson, who brought Scully to life on the small screen, agrees with all of the decisions her show has made.
Specifically, the actress has a bone to pick with The X-Files over the news that its writers room for the next series is comprised entirely of men. The show's next 10 episodes will be written by men, and men alone — as was the entire first season of the show's revival.
In a tweet about the news, Anderson went in, adding that in addition to being written by men, only two of the show's 207 episodes were directed by women. Yikes. (And one of those women was Anderson herself.)
"And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale," Anderson wrote in a retweet of The Washington Post's report about the gender disparity.
And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017
Fans were quick to praise Anderson for speaking out about the inequality. Maybe, as one Twitter user suggested, Anderson will help improve those stats by stepping behind the camera to direct another episode? We want to believe!
According to TV Line, the season 11 writers' room includes seven men: Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan, James Wong, Gabe Rotter, Benjamin Van Allen, and Brad Follmer. TV Line notes that legendary X-Files writers Vince Gilligan and Frank Spotnitz — who have since served as the creator of Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul and the showrunner of The Man in the High Castle, respectively — won't be returning for the show's next installment.
The X-Files' season 11 will start production this summer and will air in 2018, according to TV Line.
