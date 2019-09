Demi Lovato May Have Just Made Her Relationship Instagram Official

Levy is the creative mind behind the fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimés, and for weeks rumours of a budding relationship between him and Lovato have been swirling. In early November the “Sober” singer was seen enjoying a sushi dinner with Levy at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. Sources told TMZ that she and Levy seemed to be “having a great time” smiling and laughing throughout the dinner.