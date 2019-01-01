Demi Lovato May Have Just Made Her Relationship Instagram Official

Demi Lovato and her rumoured new beau may have just made things Instagram official.
Lovato, who recently completed rehab, was allegedly spotted kissing designer Henri Levy in a video posted to Levy’s now-private account. In the video, reposted to a fan account and where Lovato appears to be filming, the singer puckers up to Levy, who then leans in and plants a kiss on her lips. Afterward, the pair smile towards the camera.
Levy is the creative mind behind the fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimés, and for weeks rumours of a budding relationship between him and Lovato have been swirling. In early November the “Sober” singer was seen enjoying a sushi dinner with Levy at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. Sources told TMZ that she and Levy seemed to be “having a great time” smiling and laughing throughout the dinner.
This date with Levy was one of Lovato’s first public outings since being admitted to rehab earlier in the summer following a reported overdose. Despite this outing and the video, though, Lovato has yet to confirm the relationship on her own social media accounts. Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato’s representatives for comment.
Since her release from rehab, Lovato has been pretty mum about her personal life, citing that she still needs “space and time to heal” before sharing any details.
“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about,” Lovato tweeted.
Until Lovato is ready to share, it’s great to see someone by her side keeping her happy, official or not.
