NBC has announced that Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg will host the 2019 Golden Globes. As far as 2018 was concerned, these stars pretty much came out on top. Killing Eve rocketed Oh back into the spotlight, and earned her an Emmy nod for her performance as the titular character. Brooklyn Nine-Nine also made headlines after Fox had cancelled the show — fans were immediately distraught, and NBC swooped in to save it.
In September, Oh and Samberg were celebrated as one of the best bits of the 2018 Emmys. The duo presented the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Often, the banter between co-presenters can be awkward and stilted, but these two managed to make a scripted moment genuinely enjoyable thanks to Oh's excellent acting and their combined comedic timing.
“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”
The 2019 Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 6.
We are pleased to confirm that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting this year’s 76th #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/H4ktWJ0jvk— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 5, 2018
