Lindsay Lohan Has Made A Show About Being A Notorious Party Girl

We have confirmation that 2019 will kick off on the right foot because Lindsay Lohan's new reality show will finally premiere. Today, MTV announced that Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club will launch on January 8, 2019 and they've released a trailer to get you in the spirit.
The brief look at the upcoming series gives us a glimpse into what it's like to create and manage a beach club in Mykonos. While Lohan sits at the top of the pyramid as the creator, the show is just as much about the people who work for her as they navigate their professional and personal responsibilities in making the club the best it can be.
"I've gone through so much in my past," Lohan says in the trailer. "People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don't I just open my own?"
Lohan is ready to embrace her new label as "boss bitch," explaining that to work for her, you have to be the "best of the best." However, you also have to know how to have fun, as evidenced by a shot of Lohan's infamous meme-ed dance moves.
And the wait is even shorter when you learn that the first week of 2019 is filled with other Lohan content leading up to the show's premiere. On the 1t of the month, MTV will air Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club, a special that will give viewers a sneak peek of the show and introduce them to the cast. Then, just before the show's premiere, Growing Up Lohan will air on January 7, hosted by Aliana and Dakota Lohan.
Watch the trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club below. January 8 can't get here soon enough.
