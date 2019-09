Comme des Garçons Just Collaborated With Gucci – Race You To The Check Out

What do you get when you pair Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her label Comme des Garçons (the epitome of fashion at its most avant-garde ) with Italian designer Alessandro Michele's very specific brand of maximalism at Gucci? A shopper tote bag made for Hypebeast heaven AKA Dover Street Market . A Gucci press release announcing the bag said that Kawakubo and Michele decided to "experiment together," melding their respective aesthetics together in an intriguing and unexpected way.