Everywhere Isabella goes, she’s followed by the nearly carnivorous glares of men. This aspect of the part deeply affected Ruiz. “Your psyche doesn’t know you’re playing a part. I’d go on set, be in this struggle, and then would come back to the hotel room, where struggles came up for me. Certain ways that people were treated me, how I was contributing to the way men were treating me. It was interesting to be in her skin, but it was tough,” Ruiz said.