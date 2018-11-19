Everything We Know About Narcos Season 5

The Narcos universe just keeps growing. This latest season of the acclaimed Netflix show traveled from Colombia to Mexico in the early 1980s, a crucial period for understanding the current Mexican drug wars. In this era, Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, a Sinaloan former policeman, did the seemingly impossible: He united Mexico's distinct drug territories to create the largest cartel in the world at the time. As Felix (Diego Luna) rose to power, the DEA branch in Guadalajara adopted a newly aggressive approach to surveilling the cartels, thanks to the efforts of agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena).
Advertisement
In Narcos: Mexico, which premiered on November 16, Kiki and Felix's ongoing cat-and-mouse game culminates in a taut, devastating season finale. If you Googled the words "Kiki Camarena" at any point during the show, you knew how it would end. The last episode of Narcos: Mexico sets us up for one heck of a fifth season, should it happen. Here's what we can expect for a fifth season, given the events of the finale.
Is Season 5 definitely confirmed?
Unfortunately for us Narcos fanatics, Netflix hasn't officially announced a fifth season of Narcos: Mexico. However, the sleuths over at Geeks WorldWide reported back in September that a fifth season has been greenlit, and production could begin as early as this month. Historically, a new season of Narcos has come out each year. Given that precedent, we can expect season 5 of Narcos landing in our Netflix queues in fall of 2019, should the rumors be correct.
What would season 5 be about?
The season finale sets up a future season perfectly. After making a deal with the government, Felix avoided arrest and is back at the helm of the Guadalajara Cartel. Meanwhile, Kiki's murder at the hands of the cartel sends the DEA hurtling into action. The DEA launches the Operation Leyenda task force, whose sole mission is to find and indict the individuals responsible for Camarena's death.
After announcing plans for a widespread homicide investigation, the Director of the DEA hands Jaime Kuykendall (Matt Letscher) a file with some of the targets' names. Listed in the file is Felix Gallardo, as well as corrupt members of the Mexican government who had protected the cartel: Juan Esparragoza Moreno (better known in Narcos: Mexico as "el Azul") and Sergio Espino Verdin, a DFS commander. By then, the DEA had already caught two other suspects, Rafa Cara Quintero and Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonesca. Clearly, Operation Leyenda plans to take down government officials and cartel leaders alike.
Advertisement
So the end of season 4 shows the start of Operation Leyenda?
Seemingly, yes. At the end of the episode, we're introduced to the "new kind" of DEA agent that the Director of the DEA had mentioned. "It's time to take the gloves off," he had said. Well, meet the glove-less DEA agents. They're a group of undercover agents dressed as American fishermen and deadbeats — but they're armed with guns and a list of targets.
Future seasons of Narcos: Mexico are likely to depict the efforts of Operation Leyenda, which lasted for years. In 1989, Hector Berrellez was chosen to lead Operation Leyenda. He had previously worked as an undercover agent and successfully infiltrated the Medellín cartel, the Cali cartel, and the Guadalajara cartel. Berrellez is credited with unraveling Camarena's murder case.
Does this finally explain the narrator of Narcos: Mexico?
Each season of Narcos is narrated by a DEA agent. In past seasons, Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal provided cheeky (and informative) historical context as their DEA agent characters pursued cartels. Narcos: Mexico, however, is narrated by an unseen man. Finally, at the end, we meet him. The narrator is named Walt and he's played by Scoot McNairy of Godless and Halt and Catch Fire. Walt is one of the agents in Operation Leyenda. In Narcos: Mexico, he tells the prologue of the Mexican Drug War, as well as that of his own career.
What about the future of the cartel?
Narcos: Mexico simply couldn't resist an el Chapo reference. In episode 2, a driver introduces himself as Joaquin — but his nickname is "el Chapo." We can assume this is Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, the future kingpin of the Sinaloa Cartel.
Me, when the driver in the 2nd episode of #Narcos says he is El Chapo... pic.twitter.com/xTP8feszbK— Ketchup y papitas?? (@LaQueledicen) November 19, 2018
After Felix Gallardo was arrested in 1989, he separated his syndicated Guadalajara cartel back into distinct territories. This led to a complete fracturing of Gallardo's creation and very violent turf wars. Likely, future seasons of Narcos: Mexico will show this process — and perhaps how one driver climbed the cartel's ranks to become the notorious el Chapo.
Advertisement