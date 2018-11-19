Bravo’s new series Dirty John is your worst online dating nightmare, realised. It’s also a (mostly) true story.
Based on Christopher Goffard’s popular Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name, Dirty John tells the story Debra Newell, a successful Orange County interior designer who seeks love on the internet. She finds John Meehan, a man who purports to be a doctor. More importantly, Meehan claims that he is a decent man — which Newell finds quite rare. Unfortunately for the businesswoman and mother, Meehan is not what he claims to be. Newell realises this much too late.
Led by a star-studded cast, Dirty John brings a true horror story about missing all the red flags to life. But it’s more than just star power that gives Dirty John a leg-up on other cautionary tales. Each person in this cast resembles their real-life counterpart. Before Dirty John hits Netflix later this year, take a look at who is playing the con artist, the skeptics, and the victims within this story.
Debra Newell
While Britton certainly scored the role of Debra due to her ability to make us feel all the feelings (we didn’t watch five seasons of Friday Night Lights for the football), the fact that both share enviable manes doesn’t hurt.
Newell was the target of John’s con and married him within mere months of meeting. Despite scary warnings signs (like “joking” threats he made against her family, and the fact that she had no idea what he did all day) Newell was convinced he was her knight in shining armour.
Terra Newell
The animal-loving Terra distrusted her mother’s husband Meehan immediately, but it wasn’t until 2016 that she saw how dangerous he could be. After following Terra to a parking lot, Meehan attacked her. Ultimately, Terra (armed with skills she acquired from hours of watching The Walking Dead) killed Meehan in self-defence, putting an end to Meehan’s reign of terror.
