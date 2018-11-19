2 of 6

Debra Newell



While Britton certainly scored the role of Debra due to her ability to make us feel all the feelings (we didn’t watch five seasons of Friday Night Lights for the football), the fact that both share enviable manes doesn’t hurt.



Newell was the target of John’s con and married him within mere months of meeting. Despite scary warnings signs (like “joking” threats he made against her family, and the fact that she had no idea what he did all day) Newell was convinced he was her knight in shining armour.