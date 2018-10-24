Ariana Grande Has A New Love Of Her Life

After her reported split from husband-to-be Pete Davidson earlier this month, Ariana Grande has kept a fairly low profile — at least, on social media. Now, the star is coming out of the woodwork to wax poetic about her passion for the brand-new "love of [her] life," and love you, Davidson, but sorry: She has never found cuter.
I am, of course, talking about Piggy Smallz, the pet pig that Grande and her then-fiancé Davidson adopted back in September. While we've seen ample amounts of Piggy pics — and one music video in which Piggy is the star — it's pretty cute watching Grande gush as she lives out her very own version of Babe: Pig in the City.
Responding to a fan question about Piggy's current state on Wednesday, the music mogul tweeted:
"the absolute love of my life ............. i have no idea what i did ...... to deserve her."
the absolute love of my life ............. i have no idea what i did ...... to deserve her https://t.co/H1IlME18k9— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2018
Personally, I think the release of Sweetener is all the good karma that Grande needs right now. There's not a bad track on the whole album.
Piggy, however, would not know. When a fan inquired about Piggy's favourite songs, Grande reminded fans of a biological fact.
"she is a pig," the singer wrote.
While Grande is looking forward to her pig-filled future, her ex Davidson is cracking jokes about the pair's recent split. (Which, from all accounts, was amicable. I mean, the two do technically have a pig together.)
During his comedy routine at the Judd and Pete for America benefit at Largo at the Coronet, Davidson addressed the breakup directly.
"So, obviously you know I, we, broke up or whatever. But when me and her first got engaged, we got tattoos... And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93% of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don't listen to that shit, man. They're literally fucking haters,'" Davidson said. "And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"
Relationships come and go, unless you're head-over-heels for your new pet pig. That love is forever.
