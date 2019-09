Self-proclaimed “magnificent beast” Sierra Burgess may not be the most popular girl in school, but she is far from the withering violet often written into rom-coms. She is a sunflower just as she describes in her pop-perfect mea culpa . A bright and beautiful sunflower who quotes Nietzsche, is an accomplished flautist, and she wants her shot with the cute guy from another school. A healthy dose of self-confidence aside, she is a teen girl. No teen girl is unwaveringly self-assured. Sierra deals with body confidence issues. She questions if she’s someone Jamey (Noah Centineo) would like . After all, the only reason he started texting her was that he thought she was the traditionally attractive and popular cheerleader, Veronica.