The Goop x CB2 Home Collection Is Here — & There's Not A Healing Crystal In Sight

It's official: Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's popular but oft-mocked lifestyle brand, is delving into home goods. Goop has partnered with CB2 on a collection of furniture, kitchenware, and decor pieces that are available starting today.
Given the reputation of Paltrow's lifestyle brand, you might assume that the collaboration includes a crystal-infused sofa that heals you as you lounge in it or special rugs that are more conducive to "earthing." However, according to a recent press release, the collection borrows more from Goop’s sophisticated aesthetic, combining it with CB2's modern approach to design. The resulting pieces aim to be elegant but comfortable and practical enough that you'll actually want to use them in your everyday life.
Many of the pieces in the Goop x CB2 collection are also on the pricier side. The most expensive item is a velvet sectional sofa that costs £4724.92 — and it doesn't even come with those healing crystals we spoke of. However, if you're in the market for a gorgeous, high-quality investment piece, this collab is a great place to look. If you're not quite there yet in your home decor journey though, the collection does still include some more affordable accent pieces, especially for the kitchen and dining area.
