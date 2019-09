When Cardi accepted the coveted Best New Artist Award at this year's MTV VMAs, she gave a speech and mentioned all of the people who insisted that she was putting her career in jeopardy by going through with her pregnancy. “I had a baby, I carried the baby, and now I’m still winning awards!” she bragged. Thanks to those awards, she has now upped her asking fee to perform. Apparently Cardi booked Coachella, which she performed at while five months pregnant , for a smooth £77,000. Since then, she’s won three VMAs, and even surprised fans at the NYC stop of the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour when she came out to spit her verse on “Motorsport.” It’s clear that Cardi is not throwing in the towel any time soon. So I hope you've been saving up if you're trying to book her for your company or birthday party.