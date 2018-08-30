But what is more important than the serious money moves she’s making now —TMZ added that Cardi has been courted for offers in the $500,000 range since giving birth — is the important message that she is sending to women. Motherhood does not have to signal the end of a fruitful career, and vice versa. Cardi is certainly in a position of privilege as an entertainer to dictate the terms of her schedule and can afford additional childcare that other moms cannot. But if there was ever an example of creating a sense of balance of the two responsibilities and asking for the things you need to make that balance possible, Cardi is it. Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear long weaves and nails.