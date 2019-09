American Vandal Is Back & Asking: Who Is The Turd Burglar?

From the trailer, season 2 on one man, the Turd Burglar, who tainted a Catholic school's (possibly a nod to the arresting The Keepers ) lemonade supply (sound familiar, Wild, Wild Country fans? ) causing everyone to experience diarrhoea. "Most of us just shit our pants right in front of everyone," one students tells the camera. The disturbing event was labelled "The Brownout." Fresh off the success of finding out who drew the dicks on every teacher's car in the high school parking lot (we all know it was Christa), Peter (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam (Griffin Gluck) are enlisted to help identify the man behind the poop.