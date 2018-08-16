Justin Bieber Shares First Photo Of His New Baby Sister, Bay

The Bieber clan just got a bit bigger — and no, we're not talking about the addition of Justin Bieber's soon-to-be bride Hailey Baldwin.
On Thursday, the "Sorry" singer shared a photo of his new favourite baby: his little sister, Bay Bieber. Taking to Instagram, Bieber posted an adorable pic of the Canadian baby, who is the daughter of his father Jeremy Bieber and Jeremy's wife, Chelsey Rebelo.
"Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER," the star shared on the social media platform.
Bay rocks a cute knitted headband and slight smile in the photo. Look at that little face!
Fans quickly shared their well wishes in the comments section:
"Aw she's beautiful," wrote one.
"She’s adorable like you Justin," added a second. "GOD BLESS HER."
Another revealed that they mistook Bay for Bieber's own child.
"I thought you were a daddy for a minute there!"
Bieber's dad Jeremy also took to Instagram to share the good news.
"We welcomed a healthy baby “Bay Bieber” born at 830 am," Jeremy wrote.
Bieber may not have much time for big brother duties, though. He has, after all, been quite busy these days, having recently released a new collaboration with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo called "No Brainer." (He also cried while riding a bike.)
Recently, however, the "What Do You Mean?" singer told the paparazzi that he is planning on slowing things down as he and his former church pal turned new fiancée Baldwin prepare for their wedding.
"I'm getting married," Bieber told the paps in July when asked what was next for him following the star-studded collaboration.
One not-so-great thing about Bieber wanting to get hitched ASAP? It probably means that baby Bay will be too young to truly participate in the wedding ceremony. Maybe Baldwin and the Biebs should hold off on getting hitched until Bay can be a proper flower girl — it just seems like a missed opportunity otherwise.
