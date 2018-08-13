After learning that Adora does not, and has never, loved her, Camille's starting to be free of her mother's charms (but not free of the sickness she feels whenever she's with 'momma'). Camille's settling into a "No Fucks" attitude, and it's pissing Adora off. She instructs Alan to dismiss Camille from their home because she's making her "ill," but Alan chickens out of a full confrontation (of course). Camille makes it clear that she wants to leave just as much as Adora wants her gone, but she isn't going anywhere until the real murderer is found, which could be sooner rather than later after a bike is discovered in a pond on the Preaker pig farm property. The bike belonged to Ann Nash (Kaegan Baron), as identified by her father, Bob (Will Chase), and was allegedly dropped there by John Keene (Taylor John Smith), according to a witness. He is now the top suspect. Despite this evidence, and an awkward moment spent eavesdropping on John telling Amma that he is "always watching her" and promises that "it will be your day, soon," Camille doesn't see John as a threat.