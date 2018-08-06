And if we thought that was bad — Phew! did that porch scene do us all in. After all the drama of Calhoun Day — starting with Amma's performance, then a fight between Bob Nash (Will Chase) and John Keene (Taylor John Smith), followed by Amma's disappearance, and her mysterious resurgence, covered in blood (notice a slight pattern here?) — Adora invites Camille to the veranda for a drink. She begs her, practically. Camille accepts the request (remember it was only this morning that Adora pulled that dressing room stunt), and sits with her mom. They apologize to each other, Camille for the article and then Adora for Camille's unhappy existence. “I never loved you," Adora tells her point fucking blank. She tells Camille she was cold from birth because of her father, and that she will never get close to anyone, and therefore never be loved. Camille's face spasms into a combined look of rage, hatred, and dejection. "I hope that is some comfort for you," the twisted mother tells her daughter, stroking the tears off her face. Wow.