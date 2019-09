There are two life-altering moments between Camille in Adora in this episode, one in public and one in private, and each is evil in its own way. First, Adora punishes Camille for writing an article about Wind Gap (which is, um, her job — for better or worse ) by taking her to a shop to try on dresses for Calhoun Day, and then snatching her clothes from her so she is forced to show her hundreds of scars in a slinky dress. Camille does not want Amma to see her scars, and she is fully aware that her mother is publicly bullying her, picking at her wounds (figuratively). Camille stands in the dressing room, naked and afraid, before she comes out in a black bra and underwear to throw the dress directly in her mum's face. We, through Amma's wandering eyes, take in all the words on her body, from neck to ankle, wrist to wrist: "RIP," "whine," "oven," "sex," "wrong," "fuck," "blade," "girl," "proper," "aggression." Look at what you made me do to myself! is what she wants to say, but instead she asks, "This is what you wanted, right?" Adora calmly, but shakily, replies "You’re ruined. All out of spite. You want to know who your father was? That’s what. All spite. I’m glad Amma saw." Camille goes back in the dressing room and screams into bubble gum pink dress. She cries, she rips at the dresses, and she freaks the fuck out. Adora's finally broken her. Again. (Side note: Welcome to Adams' Emmys episode.)