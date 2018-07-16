She added that she was so into this flash of magic and the supernatural in the book that she considered creating a spin-off series about her. "I've always wanted to do a Woman in White spinoff — the original Slender Man sort of idea, how that came to be, what the origin story of the Woman in White was," she said. "I actually sketched out a short story years ago when I was writing Sharp Objects. They always said, 'That story's been around for years. Don't pay attention.' I was like, 'Really?' Of course my weird little brain was like, 'It's been around for years? When did it come to be? Let's write this, too.' Because that has to be a story itself." Whether we see her again in Camille's memories or future, it's clear that Wind Gap isn't yet done with this eerie and ominous manifestation.