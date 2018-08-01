The historic season 15 (yes 15!) of Grey’s Anatomy is almost here, and it’s safe to say that it will be the season of love – and love triangles.
Even with the departure of fan-favorite characters Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew), the cast and crew have promised that there will be plenty going on to keep viewers entertained.
For the last few seasons, Grey’s has been pretty dramatic in terms of subject matter and tone, but showrunner Krista Vernoff told TV Line that the next few seasons of Grey’s — including this one — will have more of a rom-com feel: “One of my goals for [season 14 and beyond] was to eliminate some of the darkness and us-against-them dynamic and return to a more all-of-us-together-against-the-limitations-of-medicine [feel]. There were a lot of people mad at each other and hurt by each other, and my goal was to bring in more joy and more light and more humor.”
In terms of where things will pick up, co-star Camilla Luddington shared that things at Grey Sloan will pretty much pick up where they left off, on the heels of Jo and Alex’s wedding. “There’s not a massive time jump,” the actress told TVLine.
From new cast members to returning favourites, here’s what else we know about the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy so far.