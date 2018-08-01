Netflix's Latest End-Of-The-World Movie Has The Most Insane Twist

In The Others, Nicole Kidman plays a woman who's discovered that her home is haunted. But it's not actually haunted. She's haunting the house, having died months earlier when she took a shotgun and killed herself and her kids. The haunting she's experiencing is actually the new humans in the home doing their best to live in the home of a dead woman. The movie ends with Kidman clutching her kids and declaring that, in the future, she will adapt to having strangers live in her home.