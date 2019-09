With a streaming show like The OA — which premiered on Netflix initially in 2016 but did not drop its second season until 2019 — it can seem like the fandom hibernates in between instalments. There’s no week-to-week analysis of the new episodes, or attempting to uncover spoilers from the season finale à la Game of Thrones. Yet the campaign to save The OA proves that these fans were never really sleeping on this series, even when the theorising about season two plot points fell off in the months after the show’s premiere. Perhaps the fandom just assumed it would have the opportunity to finish what it started: While fans were waiting for season two, Marling posted on Instagram about the care the creators were taking to get everything right, hence the nearly three-year wait between seasons.