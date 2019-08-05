There is no one size fits all solution to the plague on our country that is gun violence, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. As many people are in this country’s current climate, I am afraid. Afraid to go to school. Afraid to leave the house. Afraid to get stopped by a police officer. Is that the “American Dream” that this country holds so dear? Is this dream attainable for a young Black woman, just trying to make her country safer? No one can achieve this dream while in constant fear for their life.