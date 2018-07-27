Well, it's time Orange Is the New Black fans — the beloved Netflix show is officially coming to an end with season 7. The final 13 episodes of the prison drama will premiere on Friday, July 26, wrapping up the story of Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson (Danielle Brooks), and all their Litchfield friends forever.
With such a momentous TV occasion ahead, you probably want to be as prepared as possible to say goodbye. And that means you need a refresher course on the complicated and character-filled season 6. After all, OITNB's 2018 run ended by juggling two massive storylines during finale “Be Free.”
The first big plot line reveals the shocking ending to Taystee's trial for a murder she didn't commit. The second thread unravels a looming kickball war/death match between two rival maximum security tribes, C Block and D Block. While “Be Free” actually handles both storylines well, it still had quite a few characters to check in on. Remember: there are about 13 longtime OITNB favorites the series continues to follow, along with two brand-new, sprawling gangs.
So, if you’re not sure what happened in the finale, what it means, or who stabbed whom as season 7 looms ahead, we’re here for you. Keep reading this complete character-by-character recap of how every Litchfield inmate ended season 6 and what to expect for them in OITNB's farewell season 7. It's about to get dark.