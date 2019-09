Are Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande Trying To One-Up Each Other On PDA?

The answer may be this simple: we live in a world dominated by social media, and that means we will learn more about each other than any of other time in history. Discretion is different now; it is practiced less, it is venerated less. Ultimately, mores have changed because we finally value female pleasure, alternate sexual orientations and gender identities. Emotional intimacy is one of the few private places we still have, but now, even that world is slowly opening up. Grande/Davidson and Bieber/Baldwin are embracing our lust to know everything about their young love.