How Much PDA Is Too Much PDA?

Still, that doesn't totally rule out public make outs or even sexy touching . Location matters, Dr. Stubbs says. "If you're in Chuck E. Cheese, I don't recommend making out, grinding, and dry humping because there are lights and games and music and kids," she says. "No one is expecting to see a soft core porn happening in the corner." But, if you're at an adults-only resort or a sex party , then the rules are different. There are no PDA rules in those spaces because people go there to watch other people have sex or to have other people watch them ( consent rules always exist, of course ). "Anything goes there because that's the environment. It's free for you to do whatever you'd like to do," Dr. Stubbs says. "The grocery line is different."